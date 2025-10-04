ASIA PACIFIC
3 min read
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Sanae Takaichi won the LDP leadership race and could become Japan’s first female prime minister with conservative policies and reforms.
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Takaichi aims to strengthen national defence and economic security while leading the country. / AP
October 4, 2025

Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected, staunchly conservative head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is poised to make history as Japan’s first female prime minister.

The 64-year-old secured victory in the party’s leadership election on Saturday, campaigning as a hardline leader prioritising national defence and economic security.

She saw off competition from generational-change candidate Shinjiro Koizumi, the 44-year-old surfing son of a former premier, and the experienced-if-uncharismatic Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Once confirmed by parliament — seen as highly likely — Takaichi will become the country's first woman head of government and Japan's fifth leader in as many years.

Voters have been deserting the long-dominant LDP in droves because of inflation and a recent slush fund scandal, while the anti-immigration Sanseito party has been gaining ground.

In an effort to claw them back, Takaichi has taken a tough stance on immigration and foreign tourists — both of which emerged as key issues in the LDP leadership race.

A former economic security minister, she has in the past been a vocal critic of China and its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific.

She's also been a regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours convicted war criminals along with 2.5 million war dead, and is seen by Asian nations as a symbol of Japan's past.

However, during the most recent LDP race, she notably softened her rhetoric -- a sharp contrast to the vote last year when she pledged to visit Yasukuni as prime minister, and ultimately lost to outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba.

RelatedTRT World - Japanese princess's visit deepens century-old friendship between Japan and Türkiye

Iron Lady 2.0

RECOMMENDED

Once a drummer in a college heavy metal band, Takaichi looks to the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as her political hero.

But although her election "would be a step forward for women’s participation in politics", according to Sadafumi Kawato, professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, she's shown little inclination to fight against patriarchal norms.

Takaichi's views on gender place her on the right of an already conservative LDP and she opposes revising a 19th-century law requiring married couples to share the same surname, a rule that overwhelmingly results in women taking their husband's name.

The issue "probably won't be resolved during her term", Kawato told AFP.

However, in her campaign speech she vowed to improve the gender balance in her cabinet to "Nordic" levels.

Japan ranked 118 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum's 2025 Gender Gap Report chiefly because of the underrepresentation of women in government, while Iceland, Finland and Norway occupied the top three places.

Takaichi enjoys passionate support in the conservative wing of the LDP and among fellow followers of assassinated ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe.

She supports aggressive monetary easing and big fiscal spending, echoing her political mentor's "Abenomics" policies, which if implemented again could rattle markets.

She has also voiced her strong concerns about crime and the economic influence of foreigners in Japan, calling for stricter rules -- a move analysts say is an attempt to regain voters who fled from the LDP to a new nationalist party with anti-immigration messages.

On tariffs she told a panel discussion this month that she won't shy away from pushing for renegotiations with the US if the deal is implemented in a way deemed harmful or unfair to Japan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG