Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected, staunchly conservative head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is poised to make history as Japan’s first female prime minister.

The 64-year-old secured victory in the party’s leadership election on Saturday, campaigning as a hardline leader prioritising national defence and economic security.

She saw off competition from generational-change candidate Shinjiro Koizumi, the 44-year-old surfing son of a former premier, and the experienced-if-uncharismatic Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Once confirmed by parliament — seen as highly likely — Takaichi will become the country's first woman head of government and Japan's fifth leader in as many years.

Voters have been deserting the long-dominant LDP in droves because of inflation and a recent slush fund scandal, while the anti-immigration Sanseito party has been gaining ground.

In an effort to claw them back, Takaichi has taken a tough stance on immigration and foreign tourists — both of which emerged as key issues in the LDP leadership race.

A former economic security minister, she has in the past been a vocal critic of China and its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific.

She's also been a regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours convicted war criminals along with 2.5 million war dead, and is seen by Asian nations as a symbol of Japan's past.

However, during the most recent LDP race, she notably softened her rhetoric -- a sharp contrast to the vote last year when she pledged to visit Yasukuni as prime minister, and ultimately lost to outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba.

Related TRT World - Japanese princess's visit deepens century-old friendship between Japan and Türkiye

Iron Lady 2.0