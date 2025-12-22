WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces raid northern Gaza refugee camp, shell Rafah in latest ceasefire violation
Israel has committed hundreds of violations in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, resulting in the death of at least 401 Palestinians.
Palestinians living in the Jabalia neighbourhood in northern Gaza continue to carry on their daily lives under harsh conditions [FILE]. / AA
December 22, 2025

The Israeli army has struck southern Gaza and advanced into a refugee camp in central Gaza, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources told Anadolu on Monday that Israeli warplanes launched air strikes on several areas in Rafah, in the south, simultaneously with artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles in the northern parts of the city.

In northern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers entered the Jabalia refugee camp, from which forces withdrew as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli quadcopter drones launched heavy fire while the army forces bulldozed some buildings before leaving the camp, the sources added.

In Gaza City, military vehicles that were stationed in the Israeli-controlled yellow zone opened fire towards residential neighbourhoods in the eastern areas of the city.

There have been no reports of casualties.

The Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, resulting in the death of 401 Palestinians.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
