The Israeli army has struck southern Gaza and advanced into a refugee camp in central Gaza, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources told Anadolu on Monday that Israeli warplanes launched air strikes on several areas in Rafah, in the south, simultaneously with artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles in the northern parts of the city.

In northern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers entered the Jabalia refugee camp, from which forces withdrew as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli quadcopter drones launched heavy fire while the army forces bulldozed some buildings before leaving the camp, the sources added.

In Gaza City, military vehicles that were stationed in the Israeli-controlled yellow zone opened fire towards residential neighbourhoods in the eastern areas of the city.