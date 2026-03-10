Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected US claims that Iran had been planning to attack the US or its forces, calling the allegation "a sheer and utter lie."

"The claim that Iran was planning on attacking the US or US Forces, whether preventively or preemptively, is a sheer and utter lie," he wrote on X.

He added that the claim was intended to justify "Operation Epic Mistake," which he said was "a misadventure engineered by Israel and paid for by ordinary Americans."

Regional escalation has flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Nearly 10,000 civilian sites targeted

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has said the joint US-Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,300 civilians since the beginning of the war.