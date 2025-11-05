The deadly collapse of a medieval tower in Rome has made global headlines, but for trade unions, it is simply the latest in a series of workplace tragedies in Italy.

"Today is a day of pain and anger," said Natale Di Cola, secretary general of the CGIL union in Rome, which organised a torchlight procession on Tuesday for the worker killed in Monday's partial collapse of the Torre dei Conti.

A 66-year-old Romanian man, Octav Stroici, died in hospital after being trapped for hours under the rubble of the building, which was being renovated as part of a public project using European Union funds.

An investigation is underway into what happened on the site, in a busy area near the Colosseum, but one of his fellow workers told AFP that the site was "not safe".

In a statement, the CGIL warned it was "a tragedy that requires decisive action from institutions and the corporate world".

Some 575 people have died in workplace accidents in Italy so far in 2025, according to Inail, a public body that manages insurance for such incidents.

Construction and manufacturing were the main sectors affected.

The incident rate is only slightly above the EU average, but the tragedies regularly make the news, appearing from the outside to be the result of mundane mistakes.

The number of workplace deaths "is unacceptable", Pierpaolo Bombardieri, general secretary of the UIL union, told AFP in a recent interview.

On the same day as the Rome tower collapse, four other people died in workplace accidents, according to the CGIL.

These included a 31-year-old who fell while working in a quarry in the Brescia area, and a construction worker, 63, who died nearly two months after an accident near Naples, the union said.

Government changes

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government published a new law on workplace safety, after months of talks with trade unions.