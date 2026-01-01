Israel’s decision to ban 37 international humanitarian organisations from operating in Gaza and across the occupied Palestinian territories is not an administrative or technical matter.

This move coincides with the Netanyahu government cutting electricity and water supplies to the offices of UNRWA, the biggest UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

These are not random acts but political moves with life-and-death consequences — and one that fits squarely within a broader pattern of policies designed to undermine Palestinian survival.

At a moment when Gaza’s health system has been systematically destroyed — with the United Nations declaring maternal and newborn health facilities “ decimated ” amid widespread destruction, shortages, and soaring mortality — its infrastructure levelled, and its population displaced and starved, cutting humanitarian access is not a neutral security measure.

It is an escalation. It further strips Palestinians of the basic means to stay alive.

For Palestinians, international aid organisations are not supplementary actors filling temporary gaps.

They have become essential because Israel’s decades-long occupation, blockade, and repeated military assaults have deliberately dismantled the conditions for normal life across all Palestinian territories, not only in Gaza, but also in the occupied West Bank.

Israel exercises decisive control over borders, airspace, and the movement of people and goods; it controls water resources, population registries, land use, and the flow of fuel and electricity.



In Gaza, this control takes the form of an overt siege. In the occupied West Bank, it is enforced through military occupation, settlement expansion , movement restrictions, and the fragmentation of Palestinian space.

Under these conditions, meaningful economic self-sufficiency is not merely difficult, it is structurally denied.

Humanitarian organisations therefore provide what an occupying power is legally obligated , but unwilling, to ensure: food where livelihoods have been destroyed, medical care where hospitals have been bombed or rendered inoperable, clean water where infrastructure has been deliberately targeted, and psychosocial support to populations subjected to relentless trauma.

Among the organisations now banned or facing licence revocation are Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, CARE, the International Rescue Committee, and ActionAid — groups with decades of experience delivering life-saving assistance in some of the world’s most brutal conflict zones, including Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.



These are not marginal or politically driven actors. They are among the most established humanitarian institutions in the world.

Aid as a political tool

Israel’s attempt to remove them cannot credibly be framed as a security necessity. It is about control: control over who may operate, what aid may enter, which suffering is alleviated, and which is allowed to deepen.

Aid is transformed from a humanitarian obligation into a political tool, subject to the approval of the very power responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe.

This is not an isolated development. Israel has long sought to delegitimise humanitarian and human rights organisations, frequently accusing them of bias or security violations without substantiated evidence.

Over many years, Palestinian NGOs have been raided, defunded, declared unlawful, or shut down altogether, their staff harassed or detained, and their work criminalised for documenting Israeli abuses and advocating for Palestinian rights.



What distinguishes the current moment is the scale and timing. The banning of 37 humanitarian organisations is not a marginal adjustment; it represents a direct assault on the already fragile infrastructure that sustains Palestinian life under occupation.