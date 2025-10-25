Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly has been declared the winner of Ireland's presidential election, beating her centrist opponent by a huge margin in a contest marred by spoilt ballots.

Connolly, 68, a lawyer, lawmaker and outspoken critic of both the United States and European Union, won over 63 percent of the ballots, well ahead of centrist candidate Heather Humphreys, on 29.5 percent.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin congratulated Connolly for what he described as a “very comprehensive election victory,” confirming her as Ireland’s next president.

In a statement released by the government of Ireland, Martin praised Connolly’s “successful and impactful campaign,” saying she had earned a “clear mandate to represent the people of Ireland as Uachtaran na hEireann (President of Ireland) over the next seven years.”

“The people have made their choice, and I have no doubt Catherine Connolly will serve the country well,” he said.

Martin said he looks forward to working with the new president as Ireland continues to “play a significant role on the global stage,” particularly as the country prepares to host the EU Presidency in the second half of 2026.

“People are speaking with a very loud voice in support of those values today,” said Paul Murphy, a member of parliament from the Solidarity–People Before Profit alliance, who described Connolly’s expected win as “the biggest margin of any presidential candidate ever.”

Outspoken support for Palestinian rights



Aoife McGowan, national coordinator of the Youth for Connolly campaign, said the 68-year-old lawmaker from Galway had inspired a new generation of voters. “Many students were excited to get out and talk about Catherine’s candidacy,” she told RTE. “She has a vision for a new and more progressive Ireland.”