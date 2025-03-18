At least 150 Palestinian children have been killed in renewed Israeli air strikes on Gaza, a Geneva-based rights group said.

The Israeli army pounded Palestine’s Gaza early on Tuesday, killing at least 404 people, injuring hundreds, and breaking a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

Images emerging from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

“The intentional killing of large numbers of people was evident in the Israeli attacks,” the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement.

“Any attempt to disguise these crimes as security concerns or military necessities is nothing more than blatant deception meant to conceal the crime of genocide,” it added.

Related TRT Global - Medical facilities in Gaza 'overwhelmed' after Israel's brutal strikes: Red Cross

Lack of action for Gaza

The rights group said the international community's inaction regarding “Israel's heinous crimes” in Gaza over the past 18 months “is not only a disgraceful failure but also a de facto endorsement of further massacres and genocide.”