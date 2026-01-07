Iran's military chief warned that Iran will not stand by and allow itself to be threatened by outside powers, after the United States and Israel backed anti-government protests.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation a threat and will not tolerate its continuation without responding," General Amir Hatami said, according to the Fars news agency on Wednesday.

Hatami, commander of the Iranian army warned that "if the enemy makes a mistake" Iran's response would be more robust than during last June's 12-day war with Israel.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene in Iran if demonstrators were killed, while Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the protests.

On December 28 merchants in Tehran staged a protest against soaring prices and the collapse of the rial, triggering a wave of similar actions in several cities, some of them deadly.

The demonstrations have yet to reach the scale of a 2022 to 2023 movement, let alone that of the mass 2009 street protests that followed presidential elections.