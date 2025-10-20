Israel has seized over 70,000 square metres of land in the Nablus governorate, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a report.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said on Sunday that the Israeli army seized 70 dunams, 147 square metres (one dunam equals 1,000 square metres) of land in the Nablus governorate under “a military and security seizure order” issued for several Nablus villages.

The move is aimed at establishing a buffer zone around the Eli settlement in the area, the commission said.

The report revealed that the Israeli authorities published the order after the expiration of the objection period, which lasts only a week.

A total of 53 military seizure orders have been issued by Israel to expand control over the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2025, the commission said.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israel has built at least 710 settlements and military outposts in the occupied West Bank, an average of one settlement every 8 square kilometres, since 1967.

The international community, including the UN, considers the Israeli settlements illegal under international law.