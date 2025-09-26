Iran warned on Friday that it will terminate cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if UN sanctions are reimposed through the snapback mechanism by European powers, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the decision of the three European JCPOA members – UK, France, and Germany – to trigger the mechanism, calling it “legally and politically baseless” and a “serious threat to Europe’s international credibility and the 2015 nuclear agreement.”

Araghchi warned that the E3 move to revive the sanctions would cause “irreparable damage” to Europe’s image, stressing that “in this game, the three countries will not only fail to emerge victorious but will also be sidelined from future diplomatic processes.”

He added that ignoring this short opportunity to change course would lead to “widespread destructive consequences” for West Asia and the international system, undermining international agreements and destabilising collective security.

Related TRT World - Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran “will never compromise on its sovereignty, rights, or security.”

He said implementation of the latest agreement signed with the IAEA on September 9 – brokered with Egyptian mediation – remains tied to the condition that no hostile measures, including the reinstatement of canceled UN Security Council resolutions, are taken against Iran.

“Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will consider its practical steps as having come to an end,” Araghchi said.

Despite pressures and attacks, Araghchi emphasised that Iran has consistently demonstrated restraint and commitment to diplomacy in resolving issues related to its peaceful nuclear activities, and remains ready for “constructive and meaningful dialogue” while safeguarding its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

European signatories of the 2015 nuclear agreement – the UK, France, and Germany – triggered the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on August 28, after Iran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, claiming it to be biased.

Iran denounced the European move as legally baseless and politically motivated.