All operations at the Bazan Group's oil refinery in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, have been suspended after an Iranian missile strike overnight killed three people.



The strike severely damaged the site's power infrastructure, the company said on Monday.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, cited by The Times of Israel, Bazan Group said: "As a result of damage to the facilities, the power plant was significantly damaged, and therefore all of the refinery’s and subsidiary companies’ facilities were shut down."

The company added that it is working with the Israel Electric Corporation to restore power to the site.

According to The Times of Israel, Iranian missiles struck the Bazan refinery complex late on Sunday, damaging pipelines and transmission lines. While the company said oil refining activities continued, it confirmed that other operations were halted.