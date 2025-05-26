President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended an informal summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, alongside other member leaders on May 21.Hungary is an observer along with Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the group that comprises member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The group agreed to “increase multilateral trade and push harder for connectivity.” The group agreed to “increase multilateral trade and push harder for connectivity.”

During the meeting, Erdogan, emphasised the growing importance of the organisation, which Türkiye co-founded in 2009, and called for increased solidarity among member states during the meeting.

“This was the first time a summit under the umbrella of the OTS was held in an observer country. I extend my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Orban for his exceptional hospitality and the successful organisation of the summit,” President Erdogan said .

He highlighted the organisation’s progress: “Trade between Türkiye and the four full member states of the OTS has increased by nearly 50 percent over the last five years. Our trade volume has now reached approximately $80 billion.”

Looking ahead, Erdogan confirmed preparations for the 12th OTS Summit in Azerbaijan this October and stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, announcing events to celebrate Nevruz and recognising Nobel Laureate Dr Aziz Sancar with the Ali Sir Nevai Prize for his contributions to Turkic unity.

‘Not merely symbolic’

The OTS summit, according to experts, marked a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic landscape of the Turkic world, and underscored Türkiye’s deepening diplomatic engagement with Hungary and beyond.

“This summit was not merely symbolic,” says Dr Oktay F. Tanrisever, a leading international relations scholar from Middle East Technical University in Ankara, in an interview with TRT World.

“The speech delivered by our esteemed president Erdogan, along with the Budapest Declaration, clearly demonstrated that under Türkiye’s leadership, the OTS has significantly strengthened both its internal cohesion and its strategic vision as an organisation.”

Tanrisever highlighted the reaffirmation of ties with observer states, particularly Hungary, as a key outcome of the summit.