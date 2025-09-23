French President Emmanuel Macron was briefly stuck in traffic in New York after police closed roads for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, local media reported on Tuesday.

Macron, who is in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, was on his way to the French Embassy when his vehicle was halted due to security measures for Trump’s convoy, La Depeche reported.

According to reports, the French leader approached a police officer to inquire about the roadblocks.

He was seen in a video calling Trump on his phone, jokingly saying, “How are you? Guess what happened? I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you.”

Macron later decided to continue his journey on foot, walking for about 30 minutes through New York’s streets while continuing his conversation with Trump.