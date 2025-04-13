A missing Palestinian medic is in Israeli detention after he went unaccounted for last month in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

The organisation said that it was notified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that Asaad Nsasrah was held by Israeli forces on Sunday.

It appealed to the international community to pressure Israel to “immediately release” Nsasrah, who was “forcibly abducted while carrying out his humanitarian duties.”

Israel triggered international outcry last month after its army forces surrounded and killed eight Palestinian medics and one UN staffer during a rescue mission in Rafah last month.

The victims were shot, and some of them had their hands bound and buried in an area roughly 200 meters from where their vehicles had last been seen.

‘Suspicious manner’