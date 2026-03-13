WAR ON IRAN
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US has used 'years' worth of key munitions in Iran war, rapidly draining stockpiles: report
Heavy use of Tomahawk missiles and air defence systems is straining stockpiles as Pentagon prepares $50B funding request, a media report says.
US has used 'years' worth of key munitions in Iran war, rapidly draining stockpiles: report
US fighter jet takes off from RAF Akrotiri after drone strike near Limassol, the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus. / AP
March 13, 2026

Less than two weeks into the US war on Iran, the US has used “years” worth of key munitions, raising concerns about the cost of the conflict and the strain on American weapons stockpiles, according to media reports.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, The Financial Times reported on Thursday that the rapid expenditure includes a large number of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

One source described it as a “massive expenditure of Tomahawks,” adding that “the navy will be feeling this expenditure for several years.”

The conflict, which began on February 28, had already cost more than $11 billion in its first six days, according to Pentagon officials briefing lawmakers in Washington, DC. The bulk of the spending has gone towards expensive air defence and strike munitions.

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, which has so far killed over 1,300 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and locations hosting US military assets across the region.

Democrats object, White House dismisses fears

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a decorated former officer who fought in the 1990-1991 Gulf War, told MS NOW that the cost imbalance is stark.

“The rounds we’re firing, Patriot rounds, Thaad rounds … these weapon systems, each round is millions of dollars,” he said, noting that Iran is deploying relatively cheap drones. “The math on this doesn’t work.”

The Pentagon is preparing to request up to $50 billion in additional military funding from Congress, potentially setting up a contentious debate as lawmakers question the administration’s strategy and the long-term impact on US defence readiness.

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Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski warned the White House not to expect automatic approval.

“You’ve got to be able to provide us with information, as requested, justification,” she said. “Don’t just take for granted that the Congress’s role is basically just to write the check.”

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Former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged colleagues to approve the funding despite disagreements over the war, arguing the request provides an “overdue opportunity to invest in urgent and strategic defence priorities,” adding: “Weakness invites challenge.”

However, the White House rejected concerns about shortages.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US military has “more than enough munitions, ammo and weapons stockpiles to achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury laid out by President (Donald) Trump and beyond.”

She made the statement even as Trump’s critics say he has failed to make clear what the purpose or goal of the war is, and with a majority of the US public saying in polls that they disapprove of it.

Analysts told The Financial Times that replacing the weapons could take years. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that US forces fired 168 Tomahawk missiles within the first 100 hours of the conflict, a pace one US lawmaker described bluntly: “It’s a lot. And it will take years to replace.”

SOURCE:AA
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