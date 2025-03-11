Here’s a perfume lover’s guide to Paris
CULTURE
4 min read
Here’s a perfume lover’s guide to ParisFrom exclusive boutiques to immersive museums, hands-on workshops to luxury shopping malls, Paris is a paradise for perfume enthusiasts.
00:00
Galeries Lafayette Hausmann is one of the many department stores in Paris for shopping / Reuters
Furkan YurukFurkan Yuruk
March 11, 2025

Paris is not just the fashion capital of the world. It is also a port of call for perfume lovers. With around 100 million visitors each year, the city boasts a rich history of fragrance craftsmanship and an array of destinations where you can explore, shop, and even create your own signature scent.

As a passionate perfume enthusiast and collector who has spent years searching for the perfect scent, I have always been captivated by the idea of visiting the world’s most prestigious hub of fragrance.

Before my trip, I conducted extensive research to uncover the best places to explore and the most enticing destinations for a true fragrance lover. I gathered all the essential details to craft the perfect perfume tour.

These days, you can order any fragrance you want online, but if you are eager to dive deeper into the world of perfumery and embark on an unforgettable olfactory journey, these destinations will offer just that.

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann: A Fragrance Wonderland

A great place to start your perfume journey is Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, an iconic shopping destination in the heart of Paris. Beneath its breathtaking stained-glass dome, you’ll find an extensive selection of luxury perfume boutiques, including Guerlain, Chanel, and Dior. If you’re looking to experience the finest fragrances in one location, this is the place to be.

Niche Perfumery: Discovering Rare and Exclusive Scents

For those who seek something beyond mainstream fragrances, Jovoy and Nose are must-visit perfumeries. These boutiques specialise in rare and niche scents from brands such as Stephane Humbert Lucas, Xerjoff, Orto Parisi, and Nishane. While Jovoy is more well-known, Nose also offers a highly curated selection.

If you’re on the hunt for truly unique perfumes, don’t miss Dover Street Market Paris. This concept store carries rare and avant-garde fragrances that you won’t easily find elsewhere.

Fragonard Perfume Museum: A Journey Through Scented History

RECOMMENDED

For a deeper understanding of the history and craftsmanship behind perfumes, head to the Fragonard Perfume Museum. Though small in size, this boutique museum is packed with fascinating exhibits on the evolution of perfumery, from ancient techniques to modern innovations. Plus, at the end of the tour, you’ll have the chance to shop for exclusive Fragonard fragrances.

Perfume Shopping in Paris: The Best Streets for Fragrance Enthusiasts

If you prefer exploring charming streets lined with elegant perfume boutiques, make your way to Rue Saint-Honoré and Rue des Francs-Bourgeois. These streets are home to some of the most prestigious fragrance houses, including Creed, Serge Lutens, Penhaligon’s, and Balmain. Wandering these streets feels like stepping into a world of timeless elegance and exquisite scents.               

For a truly unique experience, visit Officine Universelle Buly, a perfumery that transports you back to 18th-century France. Having several authentic boutiques in Paris, Officine Universelle Buly is famous for its water-based fragrances, personalised lip balms, combs, and even aesthetic product designs, making it a social media sensation.

Create Your Own Perfume: Hands-On Workshops

Why just shop for perfumes when you can create your own? 

Paris offers numerous perfume-making workshops where you can learn the art of blending scents and design a fragrance that reflects your personality. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fragrance lover, these workshops provide a one-of-a-kind souvenir from your trip. Molinard, Galimard and Fragonard are among the popular destinations for these workshops. 

Paris is a dream destination for anyone passionate about perfumes. Whether you’re exploring luxury boutiques, discovering niche fragrances, delving into the history of scent, or crafting your own signature blend, the city offers endless olfactory delights. So, the next time you visit Paris, let your nose lead the way, and you might just find your signature scent.


Explore
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc