Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, called for the normal passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz to be maintained as Beijing steps up efforts to help end the Iran war.

China is concerned over renewed instability around the strategic waterway, as a US-Iran ceasefire came under fresh strain after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran signalled it would not join new peace talks for now.

China is the main buyer of Iranian crude.

Iran has largely closed the strait to ships other than its own since the United States and Israel launched the war in February, while Washington has imposed a blockade of Iranian ships since last week.

China advocates an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and insists on resolving conflicts in the Middle East through political and diplomatic channels, state news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

"The Strait of Hormuz should remain open to normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community," he told the Saudi leader.