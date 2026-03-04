Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for regional solidarity and respect for national sovereignty as the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran climbed past 1,000, according to Iranian authorities.
In remarks posted on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian addressed leaders of neighbouring and friendly states, saying security and stability in the Middle East must be achieved through “the joint efforts” of countries in the region.
“We believe the region’s security and stability must be achieved through the collective efforts of its states,” he said, stressing the need for cooperation rather than foreign intervention.
Pezeshkian said Iran had sought to avoid war through diplomatic engagement with regional leaders, but argued that what he described as “American-Zionist military aggression” left Tehran with no choice but to defend itself.
‘Regional cooperation is needed for lasting stability’
Israel and the United States have carried out large-scale strikes across Iran since Saturday, killing nearly 900 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials, according to earlier reports.
The Tehran-based Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs later said the death toll had risen to 1,045.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military assets, widening fears of a broader regional conflict.
Despite the escalation, Pezeshkian reiterated that lasting stability can only come through regional cooperation and mutual respect for sovereignty — a message aimed at neighbouring capitals grappling with the spillover from the intensifying confrontation.