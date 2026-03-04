Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for regional solidarity and respect for national sovereignty as the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran climbed past 1,000, according to Iranian authorities.

In remarks posted on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian addressed leaders of neighbouring and friendly states, saying security and stability in the Middle East must be achieved through “the joint efforts” of countries in the region.

“We believe the region’s security and stability must be achieved through the collective efforts of its states,” he said, stressing the need for cooperation rather than foreign intervention.

Pezeshkian said Iran had sought to avoid war through diplomatic engagement with regional leaders, but argued that what he described as “American-Zionist military aggression” left Tehran with no choice but to defend itself.

Related TRT World - US 'can't stop everything' that Iran fires, Pentagon admits

‘Regional cooperation is needed for lasting stability’