WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
Iranian president calls for collective security and respect for sovereignty, saying Tehran is forced to defend itself after what he calls "American-Zionist aggression."
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, February 21, 2026. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for regional solidarity and respect for national sovereignty as the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran climbed past 1,000, according to Iranian authorities.

In remarks posted on X on Wednesday, Pezeshkian addressed leaders of neighbouring and friendly states, saying security and stability in the Middle East must be achieved through “the joint efforts” of countries in the region.

“We believe the region’s security and stability must be achieved through the collective efforts of its states,” he said, stressing the need for cooperation rather than foreign intervention.

Pezeshkian said Iran had sought to avoid war through diplomatic engagement with regional leaders, but argued that what he described as “American-Zionist military aggression” left Tehran with no choice but to defend itself.

RelatedTRT World - US 'can't stop everything' that Iran fires, Pentagon admits

‘Regional cooperation is needed for lasting stability’

RECOMMENDED

Israel and the United States have carried out large-scale strikes across Iran since Saturday, killing nearly 900 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials, according to earlier reports. 

The Tehran-based Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs later said the death toll had risen to 1,045.

Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military assets, widening fears of a broader regional conflict.

Despite the escalation, Pezeshkian reiterated that lasting stability can only come through regional cooperation and mutual respect for sovereignty — a message aimed at neighbouring capitals grappling with the spillover from the intensifying confrontation.

RelatedTRT World - US Senate braces for explosive vote to force Trump to halt widening Iran war
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report