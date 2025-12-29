WAR ON GAZA
Israeli war and blockade create ‘man-made’ winter crisis for 235,000 Palestinians in Gaza, UN warns
Israel’s military assault and aid restrictions have exposed hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza to harsh winter conditions, killing at least two people, UN and civil defence officials say.
“While Storm Byron that struck Gaza on December 10 was a natural hazard, its consequences are man-made,” UN chief Lazzarini says. / AA
December 29, 2025

At least 235,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been affected by a “man-made” winter crisis caused by Israel’s war, mass displacement and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said, as low-pressure weather systems battered the already devastated enclave.

“Months of war and displacement forced people in Gaza to live amid collapsing ruins in makeshift shelters or in flimsy tents,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on the US social media company X on Monday.

“While Storm Byron that struck Gaza on December 10 was a natural hazard, its consequences are man-made,” Lazzarini stressed.

Heavy rains and strong winds triggered by low-pressure weather systems caused the collapse of 17 buildings and the full or partial damage of more than 42,000 tents or makeshift shelters and affected at least 235,000 people between December 10 and 17, Lazzarini said, citing data by the Shelter Cluster in Gaza.

A new wave of weather depression has been battering Gaza since the weekend, causing the death of two people and the uprooting of tens of thousands of tents, according to civil defence.

Weather conditions pose great danger to displaced Palestinians who are living in worn-out tents or severely damaged high-risk buildings, which have been under repeated Israeli strikes since October 2023.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,200 others since October 2023 in Gaza in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on October 10, Israel still closes the territory’s crossings and prevents the entry of mobile homes and reconstruction materials, worsening the plight of nearly 2.4 million people in the enclave.

