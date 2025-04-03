Russia discussed ways to boost military ties with the Sahel countries, promising to train their troops and supply weapons as it seeks to expand its clout in West African countries that have expelled French forces.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after the talks with his counterparts from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger that Moscow stands ready to help strengthen their military and security forces.

“I emphasised Moscow's readiness to help expand the potential of the united armed forces of Sahel, strengthen the combat capability of the three countries' militaries and train their troops and law enforcement personnel,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia could also provide military equipment.

Russia's top diplomat also accused Ukraine of destabilising the region, declaring, without offering any evidence, that it "openly supports terrorist groups in this part of Africa while its Western sponsors turn a blind eye on it."

Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop echoed Lavrov's comments, stating that his country views Ukraine as a “terrorist state.”

"We have common views on fighting insecurity and terrorism in our region, which is supported by foreign state sponsors and regional actors," he said.

Related TRT Global - Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso formally leave West African bloc

Capitalising in Africa