Turkish electric car maker Togg has unveiled a new sedan and said it would launch sales in Europe starting with Germany as the Turkish automaker sought new profit avenues by tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market.

Togg announced on Monday the European launch of its T10X electric SUV, and unveiled the T10F, an electric five-door sedan. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali said the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.

Talking about Togg's production journey and how it was a challenge, Tosyali said: "For the first time in history, producing a car with all intellectual property rights belonging to Türkiye was a challenge in itself when you look at our country's industrial history, and we succeeded.

"Thankfully, we didn't give up. Even when we faced difficulties, we always focused on finding solutions and worked hard. "

Pricing details were not disclosed for either model.