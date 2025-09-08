BIZTECH
2 min read
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali says the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
Togg's model T10F premiered at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Availability for pre-order in Türkiye will be on Sept 15, and in Germany on Sept 29. / AA
September 8, 2025

Turkish electric car maker Togg has unveiled a new sedan and said it would launch sales in Europe starting with Germany as the Turkish automaker sought new profit avenues by tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market.

Togg announced on Monday the European launch of its T10X electric SUV, and unveiled the T10F, an electric five-door sedan. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali said the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.

Talking about Togg's production journey and how it was a challenge, Tosyali said: "For the first time in history, producing a car with all intellectual property rights belonging to Türkiye was a challenge in itself when you look at our country's industrial history, and we succeeded.

"Thankfully, we didn't give up. Even when we faced difficulties, we always focused on finding solutions and worked hard. "

Pricing details were not disclosed for either model.

RECOMMENDED

Togg sold around 30,000 of its T10X electric SUV cars in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries.

Its sales this year through August were up 42 percent at around 21,000 units.

Several other EV startups, including Fisker, Lordstown and Arrival, have failed elsewhere, though investors continue to fund some of these loss-making operations.

VinFast's founder has poured money into the Vietnamese EV maker, buying its R&D arm for $1.52 billion as it tries to break even by the end of 2026.

US EV maker Lucid has received around $8 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Volkswagen’s $5.8 billion investment in Rivian has been a lifeline for the US startup.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish carmaker Togg to expand to Europe at the end of 2024

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales