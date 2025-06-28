CULTURE
Irish rappers Kneecap perform at Glastonbury after 'Death, death to the IDF' chant
The band said their stress was minimal compared to the daily suffering experienced by the Palestinian people.
The group has made headlines in recent months with their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance. / Reuters
June 28, 2025

Irish rap trio Kneecap staged a defiant performance at Britain's Glastonbury Festival Saturday, days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they should not be performing there.

"Glastonbury, I'm a free man", said Liam O'Hanna, who appeared in court earlier this month accused of having displayed a Hezbollah flag while saying "Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah" at a London concert last year.

O'Hanna, known by his stage name Mo Chara, has denied the charge.

"This situation can be quite stressful but it's minimal compared to what the Palestinian people are (facing)," O'Hanna, wearing his trademark keffiyah told thousands of cheering supporters, many waving Palestinian flags.

O'Hanna also gave "a shout out" to Palestine Action Group, which interior minister Yvette Cooper announced last week would become a banned group under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

'Playing characters'

Fellow band member DJ Provai wore a t-shirt dedicated to the campaign group, whose prohibition comes after its activists broke into a British Royal Air Force base and vandalised two planes.

Before Kneecap took to the stage, rap punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in chants of "Death, death to the IDF", a reference to the Israeli army.

Kneecap deny the terrorism charge and say the video featuring the Hezbollah flag has been taken out of context.

Asked whether he regretted waving it, and other comments caught on camera, Chara told the Guardian in an interview published Friday: "Why should I regret it? It was a joke -- we're playing characters."

Glastonbury rejects criticism

Since O'Hanna was charged, the group has been pulled from a slew of summer gigs, including a Scottish festival appearance and various performances in Germany.

But Glastonbury organisers defied Starmer who had said it was not "appropriate" for Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury, one of the country's biggest and most famous music festivals.

"People that don't like the politics of the event can go somewhere else," Michael Eavis, co-founder of the festival said in AN article published in a free newspaper for festival-goers.

Public broadcaster the BBC faced pressure not to air the concert.

In statement Saturday, a spokesperson for the broadcaster said the performance would not be shown live but would likely be available on-demand afterwards.

