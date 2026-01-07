In 2019, when Donald Trump started talking about taking control of Greenland, an autonomous self-ruled region of the kingdom of Denmark, most saw it as mere rhetoric by the US President for domestic political gains to appease his MAGA base.

A year into his second stint at the White House, Trump has ratcheted up his demand for the takeover of the mineral-rich and strategically located island, citing it as imperative to US security.

The rhetoric has only become shriller after the US military operation in Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in the first week of January.

For analysts and experts, Trump’s words are no longer mere threats but the realisation of the long-cherished American dream of dominating the Western Hemisphere.

Copenhagen-based international security expert Muhammed Athar Javed says that Trump appears to be “serious” about taking over Greenland because he “very clearly stated that US national security interests lie in the occupation or annexation” of the world’s biggest island, strategically located near the Arctic region.

Trump claims that he wants to seize the island due to the increasing presence of Chinese and Russian vessels in the Arctic region.

“It’s so strategic,” Trump asserted on board Air Force One on Sunday. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security.”

Javed, for one, feels that “it just makes sense for Trump to take control of Greenland”, highlighting the fact that an operation would not require many resources because Denmark is a very small country.

“It cannot really compete with the United States,” Javed tells TRT World.

Over the past few days, the Trump administration has floated the idea of a military invasion to “buying” Greenland from Denmark, which has reacted angrily to the statements emerging from the White House.

Other experts also draw attention to the fact that Greenland – with a population of just 57,000 – could be the next after Venezuela because it will be an easy, costless win like Maduro’s capture from Caracas with “spectacular military action that delivers big headlines but avoids the boots on the ground quagmires”.

Return to old power politics?

NATO nations have thrown their weight behind Denmark – also an alliance member – and called on the Trump administration to respect the will of Greenland’s people as well as its sovereignty.

Trump’s officials have, however, explicitly told the world to back off.

During a recent interview , the White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller reasserted that Greenland should be part of the US, adding that “nobody is going to fight the United States over the future of Greenland”.

While taking over a territory by force from a sovereign nation like Denmark is a clear violation of international law – like Russia’s annexations of Ukrainian territories – Miller mocked what he referred to as “international niceties”.

“But we live in a world, in the real world…that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world,” he added, hinting that the Trump administration is sticking to the might-is-right policy.

This power politics is not alien to the US leadership, which had earlier launched many invasions across the Americas – from Mexico to the Dominican Republic – acquiring much territory from different countries by either force or money, says Evren Kucuk, a professor of international relations at Kastamonu University and an expert on Nordic politics.

Related TRT World - Is Trump expansionist? A look at the US invasions in the Americas

“The idea of buying Greenland appeared and disappeared in the US political agenda several times in the 19th century, but American policy makers did not find buying the island a worthwhile investment at the time,” Kucuk tells TRT World.

But for Trump - a real estate developer-turned politician – acquiring Greenland is definitely a worthy investment.

Given the fact that Denmark has already granted many privileges to the US to access the island’s sources, even allowing Washington to operate a military base on the remote island, some experts appear puzzled about Trump’s real intentions.