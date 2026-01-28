The Israeli military launched air strikes and artillery fire and carried out demolition operations in multiple areas across Gaza on Wednesday amid daily violations of a ceasefire deal in effect since October 10 2025.

In the northern town of Jabalia, at least two powerful explosions were heard after Israeli forces targeted sites with demolition operations inside areas the army still occupies, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, while military vehicles stationed east of the city opened machine-gun fire toward the area, the sources said.

In central Gaza, Israeli fighter jets targeted three empty homes in areas still under Israeli military control east of Deir al Balah.

In a separate incident, eyewitnesses said Israeli air strikes hit areas under Israeli occupation east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, coinciding with artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles and helicopter fire in the same areas.

No casualties were immediately reported.