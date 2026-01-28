WAR ON GAZA
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Israeli jets and artillery target Jabalia, Gaza City and Khan Younis as local sources report demolitions, shelling and gunfire in occupied areas.
Israeli attacks took place despite ceasefire agreement in effect since October. [File photo] / Reuters
January 28, 2026

The Israeli military launched air strikes and artillery fire and carried out demolition operations in multiple areas across Gaza on Wednesday amid daily violations of a ceasefire deal in effect since October 10 2025.

In the northern town of Jabalia, at least two powerful explosions were heard after Israeli forces targeted sites with demolition operations inside areas the army still occupies, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, while military vehicles stationed east of the city opened machine-gun fire toward the area, the sources said.

In central Gaza, Israeli fighter jets targeted three empty homes in areas still under Israeli military control east of Deir al Balah.

In a separate incident, eyewitnesses said Israeli air strikes hit areas under Israeli occupation east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, coinciding with artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles and helicopter fire in the same areas.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect, repeated Israeli violations have killed 486 Palestinians and wounded 1,341.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians in its genocidal war and wounded over 171,000 since October 2023.

Gaza has been buried in rubble, with about 90 percent of the area destroyed, as the United Nations estimates the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave will cost about $70 billion.

