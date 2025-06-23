TÜRKİYE
Türkiye key to 'NATO peace, diplomacy and security': Altun
Speaking via video at a panel in Amsterdam, Fahrettin Altun says that the alliance is facing rising hybrid threats, such as disinformation and foreign interference, which demand new communication-based strategies.
Altun emphasised that NATO has been the most effective security alliance in ensuring regional and global security since the day it was founded. / AA
June 23, 2025

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has reaffirmed Türkiye’s pivotal role in NATO and global security efforts during a panel held in Amsterdam ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit.

In a video message delivered at the panel titled “Türkiye and NATO in the Face of Transforming Security and Information-Based Challenges,” Altun on Monday underscored Türkiye’s longstanding contribution to NATO missions and operations, describing the country as “a key to peace and justice” both regionally and globally.

“As one of the countries that has taken part in NATO missions and operations the most, Türkiye has been the key to peace and justice both in its immediate region and in the global arena over the past years, and has made intense diplomatic efforts in this direction,” he said.

The event was organised by the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications and hosted in the Dutch capital, bringing together policymakers and experts to discuss shifting security paradigms and the growing impact of information warfare.

Altun highlighted NATO’s historic role as the most effective security alliance since its founding, noting its adaptability through the Cold War and beyond. “The alliance has consistently ensured security and stability not only in the Euro-Atlantic region but also in the wider global arena,” he stated.

He also pointed to the evolving global order, marked by shifting power dynamics and structural disruptions across multiple domains. “The global system is undergoing a comprehensive transformation, with significant ruptures in many areas and a changing balance of power,” Altun said.

Drawing attention to the broadening nature of security threats, Altun stressed that modern challenges extend beyond military dimensions. He warned that information manipulation and foreign interference in NATO’s strategic communications have emerged as pressing security threats in recent years.

