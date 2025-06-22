ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report
Iran has evacuated most of its uranium stockpile at nuclear sites to an undisclosed place before the US targeted Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs.
US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report
US President Donald Trump announced nuclear sites were destroyed and warned of stronger future strikes as Iran vowed to defend its sovereignty. / AP
June 22, 2025

The United States quietly informed Iran ahead of devastating air strikes on three key nuclear sites, signalling no desire for full-scale war.

A senior Iranian political source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Amwaj.media that Washington conveyed that it did not seek an all-out confrontation on June 21, and intends to target only the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Iranian officials swiftly evacuated the sites, securing "most" of the country’s enriched uranium stockpile in undisclosed locations, according to the source.

Neither the US nor Iranian authorities have publicly commented on the report.

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, on the other hand, said London was informed ahead of the attack.

Three B-2 bombers launched six 13.6 kg bunker-busting Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on Fordow’s underground enrichment plant.

Experts believe two bombs struck each of Fordow’s heavily fortified entrances, with another pair aimed at its ventilation shaft.

Meanwhile, a US submarine reportedly fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at Natanz and the sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex.

Both sites had been hit days earlier by Israeli forces.

RECOMMENDED

US involvement

Fox News, citing a US official, suggested Isfahan presented a harder target than the deeply buried Fordow site.

“This was the hardest target,” the official said on background. “Everyone was talking about and focused on Fordow, but Isfahan was actually the hardest target.”

President Trump declared the nuclear sites “completely and totally obliterated,” warning that future US strikes would be “far greater.”

Iran condemned the strikes as illegal and a breach of international law.

Tehran, earlier, accused the International Atomic Energy Agency of “obscuring the truth” about the country’s nuclear programme after the UN watchdog said Iran is in breach of its nuclear obligations.

Iran’s nuclear authority said legal measures were being prepared, as both sides brace for what could follow this dramatic escalation.

RelatedTRT Global - US conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites: Trump

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem