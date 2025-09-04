The Australian government said on Thursday it had agreed to pay a further A$475 million ($308.66 million) in compensation to victims of an illegal welfare debt recovery programme, which if approved by the courts, would be the largest class action payout in the country's history.

The programme, known as “Robodebt”, chased hundreds of thousands of welfare recipients for false debts calculated by a faulty automated algorithm between 2016 and 2019, until a court ruled it illegal.

A government royal commission inquiry found that "Robodebt" pushed vulnerable people into further debt and caused multiple suicides.

The latest settlement brings total government repayment and compensation costs to A$2.4 billion and ends what is regarded as one of Australia's worst-ever public administration scandals.

Robodebt victims and law firm Gordon Legal had originally brought the class action suit in 2019. The government settled the case in 2020, agreeing to pay more than A$720 million in unlawfully claimed debts, A$400 million in unlawful demands and A$112 million in compensation to 400,000 people.

Plaintiffs appealed the case after new evidence was uncovered during the government inquiry.

"Settling this claim is the just and fair thing to do," Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that if the compensation was approved by the courts, it would be the largest class action settlement in Australian history.