Washington, DC — It is Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." But the beauty, as ever, is in the eye of the beholder.

On Tuesday, the US President strode into Capitol Hill, demanding unity from a fractious Republican Party as he pressed for passage of a sweeping, 1,100-page legislative bill.

It's part budget, part wish list, part wrecking ball. And it is the clearest shot yet at implementing the full tilt of Trump's second-term domestic agenda — tax cuts, border clampdowns, fossil fuel expansion, and deep slashes to Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy.

But Trump's meeting with House Republicans wasn't all roses. Behind the scenes, Republicans are knotted up over how far and how fast they’re willing to go.

"I think it was really great. That was a meeting of love, let me tell you. That was love in that room," the President said.



Trump may call it a "meeting of love," but the cracks are visible.

The Bill in brief

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is a budget reconciliation package, meaning Republicans can technically pass it in the Senate with a simple majority.



It's designed for speed, not consensus. And with Trump at the helm, the GOP leadership hopes to deliver a clean legislative win before the summer recess.

The package includes several measures that would impact two of America's top safety net programmes — Medicaid and food stamps.

At the heart of the bill? A permanent extension of Trump's 2017 tax cuts. More cuts for high earners.



A $4,000 tax break for seniors, no taxes on tips and overtime, expanded child tax credits, and a doubling down on fossil fuels.

But also on the menu: $700 billion in Medicaid cuts, a $1,000 fee to apply for asylum, an ICE hiring spree, and a MAGA-branded savings account for newborns.

Trump has pushed tax cuts and highlighted that he only seeks to cut "waste, fraud and abuse" from Medicaid.



"We're not touching anything. All I want is one thing. Three words. We don't want any waste, fraud, or abuse," Trump said on Tuesday.



"Very simple. Waste, fraud, abuse. Other than that, we're leaving it, Medicare. We're leaving it all."

A House divided

In the House, it's a math problem. Republicans control 220 seats. They need nearly all to vote yes. But not everyone's on board.

The House Freedom Caucus (far-right GOP members) wants deeper cuts. SALT Caucus (state and local tax) moderates want relief for taxpayers in New York and California.



And some Blue-state Republicans — many facing tight reelection races — aren't keen on slashing food aid and Medicaid.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying hard to keep the wheels turning, Democrats argue that the legislation is designed to benefit the wealthiest Americans.



"They literally are trying to take health care away from millions of Americans at this very moment in the dead of night," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Monday.



The bill is stuck in the weeds also because some Republican holdouts want deeper cuts to slow the runaway debt, not just headline tax breaks.



They're pushing for tougher Medicaid work rules that kick in now, not years after Trump leaves office.