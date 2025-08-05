WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026: interim leader
The announcement by Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus comes as the nation marks one year since the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government.
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026: interim leader
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026 / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Bangladesh will hold elections in February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus has said, the first polls since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast on the one-year anniversary of the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, 85, is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections and has said he will step down after the vote.

"We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government", he said.

Yunus had earlier said elections would be held in April, but key political parties have been demanding he hold them earlier, and before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people.

RECOMMENDED

"I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election, enabling all citizens to move forward successfully in building a 'New Bangladesh'", he added.

"On behalf of the government, we will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit."

RelatedTRT Global - Bangladesh court sentences ex-Premier Hasina in contempt case

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention