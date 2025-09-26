International doctors and nurses who treated Palestinians in Gaza hospitals described wounds more severe than civilians had suffered in other modern conflicts, according to a peer-reviewed study published Friday.

For the research in the leading medical journal BMJ, 78 humanitarian healthcare workers, mostly from Europe and North America, answered survey questions describing the severity, location and cause of the wounds they saw during their stints in Gaza.

The British-led team of researchers said it is the most comprehensive data available about Palestinian injuries during Israel's nearly two-year offensive against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, given that the territory's health facilities have been devastated and international access is heavily restricted.

Two-thirds of the healthcare workers had previously deployed to other conflict zones, the vast majority of whom said the injuries in Gaza were "the worst thing that they've ever seen", the study's lead author, British surgeon Omar El-Taji, told AFP.

Up to three months after they returned from Gaza, the doctors and nurses - aided by log books and shift records - filled out a survey about the injuries they saw during deployments lasting from two to 12 weeks between August 2024 and February 2025.

They catalogued more than 23,700 trauma injuries and nearly 7,000 wounds caused by weapons - numbers which broadly echoed data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the study said.

Related TRT World - 'No present, no future': Gaza residents describe survival under siege and forced displacement

“Unusually severe”

It is difficult to get data about injuries in any conflict, but the study described the wounds in Gaza as "unusually severe".

In the territory, which has been relentlessly bombed and shelled by the Israeli military, over two-thirds of the weapon-related injuries were caused by explosions, according to the study.

That is more than double the rate of explosive injuries recorded among civilians in other modern conflicts, the study said.

Instead, it was similar to the rate suffered by US soldiers during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, it added.

El-Taji emphasised this was a "really significant" difference, because unlike civilians, soldiers have training and protection, and know that they are headed towards danger.

"The volume, distribution, and military grade severity of injuries indicate patterns of harm that exceed those reported in previous modern-day conflicts," the study said.