Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that he was hopeful ahead of the third round of indirect talks with the United States, adding that they could help end the standoff with Washington.

"We see a favourable outlook for the negotiations," said Pezeshkian in a speech on Wednesday.

"We are continuing the process under the guidance of the supreme leader so that we can move beyond this 'neither war nor peace' situation."

The statement came as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Geneva to participate in the next round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States on Thursday.

Araghchi, who serves as the lead Iranian negotiator, is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, as well as a team of nuclear and legal experts, Iranian state media reported.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, who is currently in the Swiss city and addressed the Geneva Disarmament Forum on Monday, will also join the delegation.

The American side, as in previous rounds, will be led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.

After the previous round in Geneva – which followed the first round in Muscat – both sides offered positive assessments, agreeing on “guiding principles” that Iranian negotiators said could pave the way toward a potential agreement.

Writing on X on Tuesday evening, Araghchi said the Iranian delegation will head to Geneva “with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time.”