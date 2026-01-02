Victims of a bank heist in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen say the theft was targeted, as nearly all of the more than 3,000 looted safe deposit boxes belonged to Turkish and Arab customers.

Last weekend, thieves broke into the local branch of the publicly owned Sparkasse savings bank over several hours, drilling through reinforced concrete walls and forcing open 95 percent of the personal safes filled with valuables like cash, gold, and jewellery.

Several victims, including Unal Mete, Cihat Erdem Bostanci, Gungor Kalin, and Emre Yildirim, spoke to Anadolu about the incident, raising concerns over possible negligence and a lack of transparency by authorities and the bank.

Mete said he was shocked when he first learned of the burglary.

“How can a state bank in Germany be robbed so easily?” he asked. “Only customers’ safe deposit boxes were looted. Nothing happened to the bank’s main vault. The thieves simply walked in and out.”

He claimed that the bank failed to contact customers after the incident and provided no clear information on whether or how their losses would be compensated.

Mete said he suspects the Gelsenkirchen branch was intentionally chosen since nearly all the safe deposit boxes belonged to people of foreign origin.

“This is clearly visible in the customer records,” he said. “The thieves knew exactly who these boxes belonged to. That’s why we believe this was a deliberate operation.”

‘Only one German among thousands of victims’

As details of the burglary emerged, victims created an online platform to coordinate their response.

“There are thousands of victims, and only one of them is German,” Mete said. “Around 95 percent are Turkish, and the rest are Arab. People save for years, turn their money into gold, and store it in banks because they believe it’s the safest place.”

He said the bank insures each box for up to about $11,700—far below the value of items typically stored inside. Based on the insured amount, investigators say the thieves took $35 million, but in reality, they may have taken far more.

“Almost everyone lost much more than the insured amount,” Mete said. “Yet we paid annual fees for security the bank failed to provide.”

He added that customers were asked to submit purchase receipts for valuables kept in the boxes, which he called unrealistic.

Questions over security failures

Another victim, Cihat Erdem Bostanci, who works in construction, said the operation could not have gone unnoticed.

“To drill through a reinforced concrete wall like this takes at least two hours,” he said. “It requires industrial drilling machines, hundreds of litres of water, and electricity, and it creates noise of around 100 decibels.”