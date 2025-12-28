Harsh winter weather in besieged Gaza is compounding the suffering of civilians after more than two years of Israeli war, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday.

“More rain. More human misery, despair and death,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on the US social media company X.

Palestinians in Gaza “are surviving in flimsy, waterlogged tents and among ruins,” he said, warning that aid supplies “are not being allowed in at the scale required.”

UNRWA “could multiply these efforts tomorrow if aid flowed in,” Lazzarini said.

Separately, the Palestinian government said Gaza needs about 200,000 prefabricated housing units to meet urgent humanitarian needs for displaced people amid severe weather conditions.

The government’s operations room said in a statement that the current weather system has flooded and blown away thousands of displacement tents across the enclave, further intensifying the humanitarian emergency in the enclave.