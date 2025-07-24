WORLD
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
Islamabad has said collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry.
China and Pakistan sign a maritime agreement. / AP
July 24, 2025

China and Pakistan have signed a maritime agreement to transform Islamabad's shipping sector and upgrade its role in the global maritime industry.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and China’s Shandong Xinxu Group, Maritime AM Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

The Pakistani shipping sector "is set for a major transformation following the agreement," he added.

Addressing the signing ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, Chaudhry said the development symbolises a growing partnership between Pakistan and China in the maritime domain, paving the way for future cooperation, investment, and development in Pakistan’s shipping industry.

He emphasised that the collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry through mutual cooperation and shared economic goals.

Another major component of the pact involves PNSC offering commercial, technical, and administrative management services for vessels as mutually agreed.

The PNSC, headquartered in Karachi, is Pakistan’s premier national flag carrier, operating under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation, based in Zibo City of Shandong, is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in international trade and shipping.

China is Pakistan's largest trading partner, with their bilateral trade volume reaching $23.1 billion in 2024, representing an 11.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

