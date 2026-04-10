The four Artemis II astronauts have returned from the world's first crewed Moon voyage in over half a century after their Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California.
US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, ended up bobbing safely in the ocean aboard their Orion capsule, dubbed Integrity, shortly after 8 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday off the coast of San Diego.
"We have you loud and clear," mission commander Wiseman said following a communications check.
"What a journey," he added. "We are stable."
The crew members are to be met by recovery teams and flown to a US military ship for medical evaluations.
Earlier, the autonomously piloted Orion crew capsule executed one last eight-second firing of its jet thrusters to fine-tune the flight course, a critical maneuver to ensure a safe return.
NASA's celebrated 10-day mission culminated with the gumdrop-shaped Orion vehicle jettisoning the service module housing its main rocket system, followed by a fiery re-entry through Earth's atmosphere and a six-minute radio blackout before the capsule parachutes into the sea.
The quartet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 1, lofted into an initial Earth orbit by NASA's giant Space Launch System rocket before sailing on around the far side of the Moon, venturing deeper into space than any humans before them.
They became the first astronauts to fly in the vicinity of the Moon since the Apollo programme of the 1960s and '70s.
Glover, Koch and Hansen also made history as the first Black astronaut, the first woman and first non-US citizen, respectively, to take part in a lunar mission.
Mars mission
The voyage, following the uncrewed Artemis I test flight around the Moon by the Orion spacecraft in 2022, marked a critical dress rehearsal for a planned attempt later this decade to land astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in late 1972.
The ultimate goal of the Artemis programme is to establish a long-term presence on the Moon as a stepping stone to eventual human exploration of Mars.
In a historical parallel to the Cold War era of Apollo, the Artemis II mission has played out against a backdrop of political and social turmoil, including a US military conflict that has proven unpopular at home.
The four Artemis astronauts spent much of the final 24 hours of the mission stowing equipment and configuring the crew cabin for the re-entry and splashdown to come.
The return to Earth put the Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft through a critical test of its heat shield, which sustained an unexpected level of scorching and stress on re-entry during the 2022 test flight.
As a result, NASA engineers altered the descent trajectory for Artemis II in order to reduce heat buildup and lower the risk of the capsule burning up.
Still, with Orion plunging into the atmosphere at some 38,625 kph, or about 32 times the speed of sound, temperatures outside the capsule soared to as high as 2,760 degrees Celsius.
Heat shield and parachutes
As is typical in such return descents, the intensity of heat and air compression forms a red-hot sheath of ionised gas, or plasma, that engulfs the capsule, cutting off radio contact with the crew for several minutes at the start of re-entry.
Moments later, two sets of parachutes were deployed from the nose of the free-falling capsule, slowing its descent to about 27 kph before Orion gently hit the water.
Just as critical as the performance of the heat shield and parachutes were several other factors, including achieving the spacecraft's precise descent path and re-entry angle through a series of course-correction blasts of its jet guidance thrusters.
The last of three such jet thruster "burns" was conducted on Friday afternoon, roughly five hours before splashdown.
A final angle adjustment of the spacecraft took place as the vehicle neared the top of the atmosphere.
Once the capsule hit the top of the atmosphere, it took less than 15 minutes before two sets of parachutes were deployed and the capsule floated into the sea.
NASA said it will take about another hour for recovery teams to secure Orion, assist the astronauts out of the capsule one by one and hoist them into helicopters hovering above.
At the flight's peak, the crew reached a point 252,756 miles from Earth, exceeding the previous record of roughly 248,000 miles set in 1970 by the crew of Apollo 13.
Last week's launch was a major milestone for the SLS rocket, handing its principal contractors, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, long-sought validation that the launch system more than a decade in development was ready to safely fly humans to space.