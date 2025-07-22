WORLD
2 min read
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Defense and Interior Ministries open investigations after video shows men in military uniforms carrying out summary killings in southern province.
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Covered bodies lie on the ground in Sweida / Reuters
July 22, 2025

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the formation of an investigative committee to pursue those involved in carrying out field executions in the southern province of Sweida, according to state news agency SANA.

The announcement came on Tuesday amid public outrage over video footage circulating online showing unidentified men, dressed in military uniforms, conducting summary executions in the city.

"The Ministry of Defence, represented by Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, has followed reports of shocking and serious violations committed by an unidentified group wearing military uniforms in the city of Sweida," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a special committee had been formed "to investigate the affiliation and background of the individuals who committed them" and that "the harshest penalties will be imposed on those found responsible once identified."

"None of the perpetrators of these violations will be tolerated, even if they belong to the Ministry of Defence," the minister was quoted as saying.

Violent incidents occurred

Syria’s Interior Ministry also announced an "urgent" investigation into the incident earlier on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

The Syrian presidency previously stated that those responsible "must be held accountable, regardless of their rank."

Clashes first erupted in Sweida on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups, sparking widespread violence.

Israeli air strikes soon followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including sites in Damascus.

Israel cited the protection of Druze communities as a justification for the strikes, though most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected foreign intervention and reaffirmed their support for a unified Syrian state.

A ceasefire was announced Saturday following days of fighting.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian govt sends buses to evacuate trapped families from unrest-hit Sweida

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff