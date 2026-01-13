WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
The UN agency says more than 100 children have been killed since the ceasefire, warning that life in Gaza 'remains suffocating'.
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
Over 250,000 families in camps across Gaza face hypothermia and flooding due to worn-out, uninsulated tents. / Anadolu Agency
January 13, 2026

Six Palestinian children have died from hypothermia in Gaza this winter, a UNICEF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We've had children die of hypothermia again in the last few days. So, we've now gone to six children who died of hypothermia just in this winter," James Elder told journalists in Geneva via video link from Gaza.

Elder said more than 100 children have been killed since the ceasefire took effect in October last year.

"That's roughly a girl or a boy killed here every day during a ceasefire," he said, adding that "life in Gaza remains suffocating" and that "survival remains conditional."

According to UNICEF, confirmed figures show that 60 boys and 40 girls were killed in Gaza during the ceasefire though Elder stressed that "the actual number of Palestinian children killed is expected to be higher," as the tally only reflects cases where sufficient details were available.

RECOMMENDED

He said most of the deaths since the ceasefire took effect were caused by military action. "These children are killed from air strikes, drone strikes, including suicide drones. They're killed from tank shelling. They're killed from live ammunition," he said.

The spokesperson said that while the ceasefire has enabled some humanitarian gains, including expanded health, nutrition, water and sanitation services, conditions for children remain dire.

"A ceasefire that slows the bombs is progress, but one that still buries children is not enough," he said.

He called for full enforcement of the ceasefire, humanitarian access and accountability, urging for "real safety" for Gaza’s children.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza infant dies of cold as storms flood displacement camps, deepening humanitarian crisis
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025