Six Palestinian children have died from hypothermia in Gaza this winter, a UNICEF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We've had children die of hypothermia again in the last few days. So, we've now gone to six children who died of hypothermia just in this winter," James Elder told journalists in Geneva via video link from Gaza.

Elder said more than 100 children have been killed since the ceasefire took effect in October last year.

"That's roughly a girl or a boy killed here every day during a ceasefire," he said, adding that "life in Gaza remains suffocating" and that "survival remains conditional."

According to UNICEF, confirmed figures show that 60 boys and 40 girls were killed in Gaza during the ceasefire though Elder stressed that "the actual number of Palestinian children killed is expected to be higher," as the tally only reflects cases where sufficient details were available.