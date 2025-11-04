She slept on her bed,

never woke up again.

Her bed has become her grave,

a tomb beneath the ceiling of her room,

the ceiling, a cenotaph.

No name, no year of birth,

no year of death, no epitaph.

Only blood and a smashed

picture frame in ruin

next to her.

For years, Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha explored the fragility of life under Israeli siege as the theme of his writings, emphasising small, defiant acts of living amidst destruction.

Then, in October 2023, when Israel launched its war on Gaza, the conflict reached his doorstep, adding another layer of emotions to his poems – dark and grim – that captured the mood of Palestinians threatened by a genocidal war.

His house was bombed and his relatives were killed. The poet – who was honoured with the Pulitzer Prize in 2025 – became a survivor of the same devastation he had long described.

Now, the story of Abu Toha and his journey from Gaza to the US, and of his family, is being told on screen.

A 24-minute documentary produced by TRT World is currently making the festival circuit, offering a closer look at the human impact of Israel’s war on Gaza and how sharing suffering may help alleviate the pain.

A. Harun Ilhan’s ‘Free Words: A Poet from Gaza’ chronicles the plight of Abu Toha and Gaza through his eyes as a backdrop of death and destruction.

Since the war started, Israel has killed nearly 69,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children.

The film is showing in special screenings in Türkiye: at the 13th Bosphorus Film Festival on November 7-14, as well as the 36th Ankara Film Festival on November 13-21, competing in both the National Documentary Film segments.

Abu Toha, then an English teacher at the UNRWA school, had only worked for a few days before the war began on October 7, 2023.

Besides losing his home and family members, his labour of love—the library he built for Gaza’s readers—was also destroyed by the Israeli strikes.

In 2014, after salvaging a book from the debris of a bombed building, Abu Toha established the Edward Said Library in Beit Lahia, Gaza’s first English-language library.

A second branch opened in Gaza City in 2019, providing one of the few cultural sanctuaries in a place marked by war. Both libraries are now reduced to rubble by Israeli bombardment.

“My goal was to create a space where the community, especially the younger generation, could gather around books,” Abu Toha tells TRT World.

“The libraries became destinations for school trips and meeting places for cultural groups to come together and create art.”

Alareer: Poet, mentor, champion

In 2023, a year after its publication, Refaat Alareer, a prominent Palestinian professor, poet, and writer, introduced Abu Toha’s first book of poetry, “Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear,” in class.

The two friends organised a book signing event, but it never took place because Abu Toha’s home was bombed on 28 October 2023, destroying his books, while “Refaat was assassinated about five weeks later”.

Director Ilhan says he “felt a responsibility to do something about the events in Gaza”.

Interested in poetry, Ilhan was inspired by Alareer's poem "If I Must Die", which gave him the idea of ​​approaching Gaza through poetry.