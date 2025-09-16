Ukraine and Russia each claimed on Tuesday that they had shot down each other's drones in overnight attacks, but neither provided details about the damage or casualties.
According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 113 drones, approximately 70 of which were Shahed types, and 89 were shot down or suppressed over northern, southern, eastern, and central areas.
"There have been 22 strikes by attack UAVs recorded at six locations, with debris from downed drones found at two sites. Two enemy drones remain in the air," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence forces destroyed and intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 30 over Kursk, 18 over Saratov, 11 over Rostov, and others across the Bryansk, Tula, Ryazan, Crimea, Volgograd, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as over the Black Sea.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia has launched more than 3,500 drones and nearly 190 missiles against Ukraine so far this month.
"There have also been provocations against our partners," he said on X.
"This is precisely the kind of aerial terror against which Ukraine is calling for joint defence – so that no one has to scramble combat aircraft in haste and feel Russia's pressure on their borders."
Both Russia and Ukraine have increasingly engaged in a drone and missile conflict, with each side conducting strikes across the frontline and into each other’s territory.
The Russian government has characterised its operations as defensive measures and efforts to target military infrastructure, while Ukraine has framed its strikes as necessary responses to ongoing Russian aggression.
This drone warfare has continued to escalate tensions and caused disruptions on both sides, with neither side acknowledging a clear ceasefire or de-escalation.
Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said on Tuesday it struck the Saratov oil refinery during an overnight attack on Russia's Saratov region.
There were explosions and a fire in the area of the facility, the General Staff said on a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
Casualties in Zaporizhzhia as Russia claims strike on Ukrainian gas facility
Also on Tuesday, Ukraine reported that two people were killed and 14 others injured in overnight Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding Polohivskyi district.
“Two people were killed and 14 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohivskyi district and Zaporizhzhia,” regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, adding that those wounded continued to receive medical treatment.
The air force also alleged that Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with 10 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells around midnight, believed to be Tornado-S rockets.
The Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, reported on Tuesday that its drones hit a gas distribution station serving the Ukrainian military in the Sumy region of northeast Ukraine.
It described the facility as a gas intake, storage and distribution point used by Ukrainian combat and rear units.
The claims by both sides could not be independently verified.