Ukraine and Russia each claimed on Tuesday that they had shot down each other's drones in overnight attacks, but neither provided details about the damage or casualties.

According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 113 drones, approximately 70 of which were Shahed types, and 89 were shot down or suppressed over northern, southern, eastern, and central areas.

"There have been 22 strikes by attack UAVs recorded at six locations, with debris from downed drones found at two sites. Two enemy drones remain in the air," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence forces destroyed and intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 30 over Kursk, 18 over Saratov, 11 over Rostov, and others across the Bryansk, Tula, Ryazan, Crimea, Volgograd, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia has launched more than 3,500 drones and nearly 190 missiles against Ukraine so far this month.

"There have also been provocations against our partners," he said on X.

"This is precisely the kind of aerial terror against which Ukraine is calling for joint defence – so that no one has to scramble combat aircraft in haste and feel Russia's pressure on their borders."

Both Russia and Ukraine have increasingly engaged in a drone and missile conflict, with each side conducting strikes across the frontline and into each other’s territory.

The Russian government has characterised its operations as defensive measures and efforts to target military infrastructure, while Ukraine has framed its strikes as necessary responses to ongoing Russian aggression.