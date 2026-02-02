WORLD
2 min read
Syrian security convoy enters YPG-occupied Hasakah city centre
Interior Ministry forces enter Hasakah as part of agreement signed between Syrian government and YPG.
Syrian security convoy enters YPG-occupied Hasakah city centre
Hasakah sits in northeastern Syria near the Turkish and Iraqi borders, making it a strategic hub for trade routes and security control. / Reuters
February 2, 2026

A convoy belonging to the internal security unit of Syria’s Interior Ministry entered the provincial centre of Hasakah as part of an agreement signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist organisation YPG.

To begin the implementation process, a convoy consisting of eight armored personnel carriers belonging to Syria’s Interior Ministry, numerous four-wheel-drive pickup trucks, an ambulance, and a mobile base station vehicle moved toward the city center, which has been under the occupation of the terrorist organisation YPG.

According to a written statement by Syria’s Interior Ministry, Hasakah Internal Security Commander Brig. Gen. Marwan al-Ali issued instructions to internal security forces to enter the city.

Al-Ali emphasised that security duties should be carried out in line with designated plans, with full compliance with laws and regulations, all procedures conducted with discipline, public security and order maintained, and the safety of citizens as well as public and private property ensured.

Under the agreement reached between the Syrian government and YPG, it is envisaged that security responsibilities and state institutions in the city of Hasakah and the district of Qamishli, currently under the group’s occupation, will be handed over to the Syrian administration.

RelatedTRT World - YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement

Recent developments in Syria

RECOMMENDED

On January 30, it was announced that the Interior Ministry forces would enter Hasakah under a ceasefire and expanded integration agreement signed between Damascus and the YPG.

The agreement includes the integration of public institutions in central Hasakah with those of the Damascus government, with current employees to be absorbed into the state payroll.

No detailed statement has yet been made regarding the exact mission of the Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah or how long they will remain in the city.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River.

The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under the government's control.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home