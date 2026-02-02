A convoy belonging to the internal security unit of Syria’s Interior Ministry entered the provincial centre of Hasakah as part of an agreement signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist organisation YPG.

To begin the implementation process, a convoy consisting of eight armored personnel carriers belonging to Syria’s Interior Ministry, numerous four-wheel-drive pickup trucks, an ambulance, and a mobile base station vehicle moved toward the city center, which has been under the occupation of the terrorist organisation YPG.

According to a written statement by Syria’s Interior Ministry, Hasakah Internal Security Commander Brig. Gen. Marwan al-Ali issued instructions to internal security forces to enter the city.

Al-Ali emphasised that security duties should be carried out in line with designated plans, with full compliance with laws and regulations, all procedures conducted with discipline, public security and order maintained, and the safety of citizens as well as public and private property ensured.

Under the agreement reached between the Syrian government and YPG, it is envisaged that security responsibilities and state institutions in the city of Hasakah and the district of Qamishli, currently under the group’s occupation, will be handed over to the Syrian administration.

