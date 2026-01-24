A man was shot by federal agents in south Minneapolis, marking the second such incident in Minnesota this month.

A man shot by federal immigration officers on Saturday in Minneapolis, a city in Minnesota state, has died.

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

Officials said they are working to confirm additional details, asking the public to “remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse.

He was seen filming a federal enforcement operation on his phone before trying to help up another civilian who was shoved by agents.

Agents then wrestled him to the ground and fatally shot him multiple times.

ICE insists that Pretti was armed, although he wasn't seen trying to draw any weapon in videos circulating online.