ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
The fresh shooting marks the second such incident in Minnesota this month.
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Federal immigration officers deploy pepper spray at observers after a shooting Saturday, on January 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. / AP
January 24, 2026

A man was shot by federal agents in south Minneapolis, marking the second such incident in Minnesota this month.

A man shot by federal immigration officers on Saturday in Minneapolis, a city in Minnesota state, has died.

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

Officials said they are working to confirm additional details, asking the public to “remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse.

He was seen filming a federal enforcement operation on his phone before trying to help up another civilian who was shoved by agents.

Agents then wrestled him to the ground and fatally shot him multiple times.

ICE insists that Pretti was armed, although he wasn't seen trying to draw any weapon in videos circulating online.

RECOMMENDED

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he spoke with the White House following “another horrific shooting” incident.

He labelled the situation as “sickening” and issued an urgent demand for the administration to shut down the operation and immediately withdraw the thousands of “violent, untrained officers” from Minnesota.

The Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have not issued an immediate statement on the incident.

This follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good, an American, by an immigration officer earlier this month in Minneapolis.

That shooting happened amid a surge of federal immigration officers deployed to the state by President Donald Trump.

Scores of businesses across Minnesota observed a shutdown on Friday in what religious leaders and labor unions describe as a general strike to protest Trump's deployment of thousands of immigration enforcement officers on the streets of Minneapolis.

Tensions have intensified in the state amid the administration’s immigration crackdown following allegations that Minnesota was involved in large-scale fraud linked to publicly subsidised day care centres, claims local officials denied.

Trump defended aggressive enforcement tactics by immigration agents on Tuesday, acknowledging officers can be excessively forceful but justifying their actions due to the dangers involved.

