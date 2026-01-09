The head of NATO's forces in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, said on Friday the military alliance was far from being in "a crisis", following President Donald Trump's threats to bring Greenland under US control.

"There's been no impact on my work at the military level up to this point... I would just say that we're ready to defend every inch of alliance territory still today," Grynkewich told reporters during a visit to Finland.

"So I see us as far from being in a crisis right now," he added.

President Trump has not ruled out the use of military force to acquire the strategically located Arctic island with a population of 57,000 people.

Related TRT World - Europe backs Denmark, rejects Trump’s push to take control of Greenland

NATO or Greenlad: “It may be a choice”

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, President Trump was asked if his priority was preserving the NATO military alliance or acquiring Greenland, and he told the newspaper: "It may be a choice."

Asked by a reporter about Trump's statement, Grynkewich said he did not wish to comment on whether NATO would survive without the US.

Trump has long talked about acquiring Greenland, but has ramped up his threats since the US military attack on Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro last week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is due to meet officials from Denmark and Greenland next week.

US presence in Greenland

Washington already has a military presence in Greenland, the Pituffik base, which dates from World War II, when the United States sent forces to defend Greenland after Denmark fell to Nazi Germany.