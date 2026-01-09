The deadline set by the Syrian government for the YPG terror group to withdraw from Aleppo has expired, the country's defence ministry said on Friday.

The time limit given to the group ended at 9 am local time (0600GMT), after the Syrian army largely gained control of the Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid neighbourhoods through targeted operations against YPG positions in the city centre.

The Syrian Defence Ministry announced a ceasefire in the early hours of Friday, giving armed groups six hours to withdraw from the city.

The clashes that had intensified on Thursday night and continued intermittently until 3 am in Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid, at times escalating along the lines of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, ceased following the ministry’s announcement.

“Armed individuals will only be allowed to carry light personal weapons. Their safe passage will be ensured by the Syrian army, allowing them to exit toward the country’s northeastern regions,” the ministry had said.

Syrian forces are expected to continue targeted operations if the group fails to leave Aleppo.

Related TRT World - Syria demands SDF pullout from Aleppo neighbourhoods as violence escalates

Operations in Aleppo

The YPG terror group has carried out attacks on multiple locations in Aleppo from areas it has occupied since January 6, according to Syrian officials.