Turkish defence firm Roketsan on Wednesday unveiled its new high-speed, multi-purpose glide munition Eren for the first time at the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Türkiye’s leading munition, rocket and missile systems manufacturer participated in the February 8-12 exhibition with a wide portfolio of products, including its mini smart munitions MAM-C, MAM-L and MAM-T; the UAV-230 air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile; the Karaok short-range anti-tank weapon; the Cakir cruise missile; the SOM stand-off munition; the Sungur air defence missile system; the Hisar-O air defence missile; and the long-range air and missile defence system Siper.

Roketsan also showcased the Bora, TRG-230 and TRG-300 missiles, along with the KMC tactical missile launch system and the Burc mobile air defence system.

Developed from concept to operational product in less than a year, the new homegrown Eren munition was tested on the multi-role unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci, the company said.

The high-speed glide munition, expected to enter mass production this year, was designed to meet the operational needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and Türkiye’s friendly and allied countries.

Eren can be launched from unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, helicopters, ground vehicles, ground-based systems and naval platforms. It is capable of engaging low-speed aerial targets as well as armoured and unarmoured ground targets.