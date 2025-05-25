TÜRKİYE
Türkiye celebrates Africa Day, highlights 20 years of cooperation with African Union
Türkiye also announces preparations for the 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, scheduled for 2026, as part of its efforts to further deepen relations.
Türkiye highlighted two decades of growing cooperation with Africa. / Public domain
May 25, 2025

Türkiye has reaffirmed its strong ties with the African Union on the occasion of Africa Day, highlighting two decades of cooperation.

“This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Türkiye's observer status at the African Union,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

The ministry also underlined that Türkiye is one of the strategic partners of the African Union.

“We are preparing for the IV. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit to be held in 2026," it said.

The ministry also celebrated Africa Day and said: "Happy #AfricaDay!"

‘A reliable and sincere partner’

Later on Sunday, the ministry released a separate statement on its website to congratulate African nations on the occasion of Africa Day.

“Africa Day represents the aspirations of the peoples of Africa for an integrated Continent in peace, stability and prosperity as well as their determination to attain a rightful place in the international system,” said the statement.

“Türkiye will continue to be a reliable and sincere partner of African countries in their efforts to achieve these goals,” it said.

The statement reiterated Türkiye’s determination to continue its efforts to further deepen cooperation with Africa, on the basis of “equal partnership, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation,” as well as in close consultation with African nations.

“Türkiye and Africa will continue to work together towards a common future where prosperity, peace and stability prevail,” the ministry noted.

Africa Day marks the 62nd anniversary of the foundation of the African Union.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
