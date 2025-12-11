The US House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $900 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon’s policies.

The bill cleared the lower chamber in a 312–112 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill include $400 million for Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and the repeal of Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.