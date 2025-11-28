TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye re-elected to UN maritime council: ministry
Positive election result underscores Ankara's trusted role in maritime safety, shipping, and port services, the Turkish foreign ministry says
Türkiye re-elected to UN maritime council: ministry
Türkiye reelected to council of UN's International Maritime Organization / AA
November 28, 2025

Türkiye has been reelected to the council of the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Turkish foreign ministry has announced.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the result highlights Türkiye’s active and trusted role in maritime safety, environmental protection, international shipping, and port services.

“Türkiye will continue to make tangible contributions to multilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.”

RECOMMENDED

Since first seeking a seat in 1999, Türkiye has maintained uninterrupted representation on the IMO Council, demonstrating its longstanding expertise and capacity in global maritime affairs, the ministry added.

The 34th assembly of the UN agency is ongoing in London through December 3.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye has been re-elected to International Maritime Organization Council
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions