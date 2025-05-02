Australians have started voting in a bitterly contested general election to decide a contest shaped by living costs, climate anxiety, and US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

From dusty desert towns to sun-splashed harbour cities, millions of Australians are voting on Saturday to choose between left-leaning incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and conservative challenger Peter Dutton.

The almost universal consensus across a slew of opinion polls leading up to election day was that Albanese's governing Labor Party would win a second term.

"I'll leave nothing on the field over the next three years if I'm re-elected as Australia's prime minister," Albanese told Channel Seven on Saturday morning.

"I'm hopeful that we receive a majority government today so that we can build on the foundations that we've laid. Australia has turned the corner."

The first polls opened at 8:00 am (2200 GMT) on Australia's east coast, to be followed later by the country's western cities and far-flung island territories.

A total of 18.1 million voters have enrolled for the election. More than a third of them have cast an early ballot, the election authority said.

Voting is compulsory, enforced with fines of Aus$20 (US$13), leading to turnouts that top 90 percent.

A result could come as soon as Saturday night, unless the vote is very tight.

Albanese, 62, has promised to embrace renewable energy, tackle a worsening housing crisis, and pour money into a creaking healthcare system.

Trump slump



Liberal Party leader and former police officer Dutton, 54, wants to slash immigration, crack down on crime, and ditch a longstanding ban on nuclear power.

Some polls showed Dutton losing support because of US President Trump, whom he praised this year as a "big thinker" with "gravitas" on the global stage.

As Australians soured on Trump, both Dutton and Albanese took on a more pugnacious tone.

"If I needed to have a fight with Donald Trump or any other world leader, to advance our nation's interest, I'd do it in a heartbeat," Dutton said in April.

Albanese condemned Trump's tariffs as an act of "economic self-harm" and "not the act of a friend".