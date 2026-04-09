UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "unequivocally condemned" Israel’s strikes across Lebanon, warning of a rising civilian toll and risks to regional peace efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, Guterres said the April 8 strikes resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed and injured, including children, and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

He expressed deep alarm over the mounting number of civilian casualties and strongly condemned the loss of life.

The UN chief extended his condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

“With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” the statement said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities,” it added.