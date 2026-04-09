UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "unequivocally condemned" Israel’s strikes across Lebanon, warning of a rising civilian toll and risks to regional peace efforts.
In a statement on Wednesday, Guterres said the April 8 strikes resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed and injured, including children, and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.
He expressed deep alarm over the mounting number of civilian casualties and strongly condemned the loss of life.
The UN chief extended his condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and wished a swift recovery to those injured.
“With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” the statement said.
“The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities,” it added.
Urging diplomacy
Emphasising the need to uphold international law, including international humanitarian law, Guterres stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times and that attacks targeting them are “unacceptable.”
He added that there is no military solution to the conflict and urged all sides to pursue diplomatic channels and recommit to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”