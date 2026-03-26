Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu on Thursday said a memorandum has been reached on the Zangezur Corridor and that the project could be brought to life within four to five years, creating a high-capacity, more direct link to the Turkic world.

Speaking to 24 TV, Uraloglu said the Zangezur Corridor should be viewed as a route that would boost capacity alongside existing east-west transport links.

He said the planned route would start from Kars in eastern Türkiye, pass through Igdir and Dilucu into Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, continue through the roughly 43-kilometre Zangezur Corridor, and then connect to mainland Azerbaijan.

Uraloglu said work on the Azerbaijani side is nearing completion, while a memorandum has been reached on the Zangezur Corridor itself, though construction there has not yet begun.

“I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” he said.